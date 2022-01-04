There were 35,585 tests for the coronavirus performed in the last 24 hours, 410 people tested positive, 378 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported on Monday, 3 January.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 157, Kyrenia – 77, Famagusta – 82, Güzelyurt – 30, Iskele – 18 and Lefke – 14.

Currently, there are 3,407 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 50 are in the Pandemic Hospital and 11 are in intensive care.

To date there have been 36,951cases recorded in North Cyprus and there have been 141 deaths attributed to the virus.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, Yeniduzen wrote that in south Cyprus, 5,024 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, and two elderly people died.

Yeniduzen