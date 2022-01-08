In the last 24 hours, 23,328 tests for the coronavirus detected 780 positive cases, all local, and no one testing positive from abroad, Yeniduzen reported on Friday, 7 January.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 401, Kyrenia – 136, Famagusta – 147, Güzelyurt – 36, Iskele – 12 and Lefke – 48.

Currently, there are 5,827 undergoing treatment for Covid-19, with 54 in the Pandemic Centre and there are 17 patients in intensive care.

To date, the total number of coronavirus cases is 40,151 and there have been 143 deaths attributed to the virus.

In a separate report, Yeniduzen wrote on Friday that in south Cyprus, 5,244 new cases were detected. The positivity rate in the south is 3.76 percent.

Yeniduzen