Latest Covid Case Numbers For North Cyprus

  • 1 min ago

Monday, 07 February, 2022.

North Cyprus News - Pandemic Hospital
[Pandemic Hospital]
In the last 24 hours 16,601 tests for the coronavirus were performed and 432 people tested positive; five people died, BRT reported.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 192, Kyrenia – 63, Famagusta – 152, Güzelyurt – 14, Iskele – 16 and Lefke – 5.

Currently, the number of people undergoing treatment for Covid-19 is 4,673. There are 58 patients in the Pandemic Centre, and 7 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of coronavirus cases is 58,830 and there have been 182 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK

