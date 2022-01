In the last 24 hours, 869 positive cases of the coronavirus were detected out of 26,041 tests performed, all were local and no new arrivals from abroad have tested positive, Yeniduzen reported today.

The distributioin of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 343, Kyrenia – 184, Famagusta – 227, Güzelyurt – 36, Iskele – 43 and Lefke region – 36.

To date, the total number of cases of the coronavirus is 43,285 and there have been 145 deaths linked to the disease.

Yeniduzen