LGC News logo

Latest Covid Case Numbers For TRNC

  • 1:01 pm

Thursday, 31 March 2022.

North Cyprus News - PCR TestIn the last 24 hours, 14,124 tests were performed with 776 people, all local, testing positive for Covid-19, BRT reported on Wednesday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 402, Kyrenia – 115, Famagusta – 138, Güzelyurt – 51, Iskele – 60, Lefke – 10.

 

Currently, there are 7,069 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. There are 48 patients in the Pandemic Centre and 6 patients in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 84,540 and there have been 220 deaths linked to the disease.

BRTK

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook