Thursday, 31 March 2022.

In the last 24 hours, 14,124 tests were performed with 776 people, all local, testing positive for Covid-19, BRT reported on Wednesday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 402, Kyrenia – 115, Famagusta – 138, Güzelyurt – 51, Iskele – 60, Lefke – 10.

Currently, there are 7,069 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. There are 48 patients in the Pandemic Centre and 6 patients in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 84,540 and there have been 220 deaths linked to the disease.

BRTK