In the last 24 hours, 24,300 tests for the coronavirus were performed with 711 people, all local, testing positive and there were two deaths linked to the virus, BRT reported on Sunday. There were no positive cases from abroad, the report said.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 340, Kyrenia – 155, Famagusta – 138, Güzelyurt – 35, Iskele – 15 and Lefke region – 28.

Currently, there are 5,650 undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, 53 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 15 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 41,702 and there have been 145 deaths linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen reported on Sunday that in south Cyprus there were 3,012 cases of the coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours and there have been four deaths.

