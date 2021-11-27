The Ministry of Health has announced the latest decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee.

Accordingly, those who wish to enter the country must fill out their digital travel documents within the last 72 hours before travel, as of November 29.

Reminder: In order to reduce the processing time, as of Monday, November 29, those passengers arriving from orange category countries will have to submit a negative PCR test result before boarding and will no longer be required to take a test on arrival at Ercan.

Vaccinations:

Within the framework of the decisions, people who have not received at least a double dose of vaccination (a single dose for Johnson) are prohibited from entering closed areas.

People who have not been vaccinated or have had a double dose of vaccine will only be able to enter supermarkets, government offices, retail stores, outdoor team sports and banks with a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 72 hours of entry.

As of December 6, 2021, those who have Pfizer/Biontech, Astrazeneca/Oxford and Moderna vaccines and six months have passed since their second dose; People who have had the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine and three months have passed will be deemed unvaccinated and their AdaPass will be cancelled.

DIGITAL TRAVEL DOCUMENT

According to the decision taken, the Ministry of Health noted that people who wish to enter the country by air-sea routes and from abroad using the internal border checkpoints should fill out their digital travel documents and create their records before the journey.

Creation of the Digital Travel Document will be available to persons aged 6 and over.

Here is the procedure to follow to create the digital travel document:

It is obligatory to download the Stay Safe application from the Apple Store or Android Market to their smart devices, to create a Digital Travel Document from within the application and to keep it with them in the digital environment at the entrance.

Those who do not have a smart device are required to fill out the Digital Travel Document at www.guvendekalkktc.com They will have the completed form with them when they enter the country as a printout.”

Persons who will enter the country and do not need to be quarantined according to the country entry criteria must create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Code Transactions” section of the “Stay Safe” application. People who will enter the country between the ages of 6-12 will also create a “Digital Travel Document” from this section.

Persons who need to be quarantined according to the country entry criteria (except under the age of 12), will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions” section in the “Stay Safe” application, if they show their residence address in the country.

People who cannot show their residential address in the country will stay in central quarantine according to the color codes of the country they come from in the designated central quarantine hotels, will also create the Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Transactions Code” section of the “Stay Safe” application.

Citizens of the Republic of Turkey will be able to upload their HES codes, vaccination documents and PCR test results to the Digital Travel Document.

People who wish to enter the country will be able to record their vaccination documents and PCR test results by using the cameras on their devices, by scanning the QR on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

Persons who must enter quarantine will go to their residence addresses of record, either alone or accompanied by a driver, with their own vehicles. People who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their residence addresses will be sent to central quarantine, and will pay the quarantine fees themselves.

Wristbands will not be required for children under the age of 12 for quarantine purposes.

