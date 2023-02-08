Wednesday, 8 February 2023

According to the latest official data, 7,108 people lost their lives and 40,910 people were injured following two earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 which took place in Turkey, Kibris Postasi reports

The epicentre of the two quakes, which occurred on the morning of February 6, was Kahramanmaraş, a region where approximately 13.5 million people live in 10 provinces.

In the earthquake zones, survivors are struggling with harsh weather conditions and impossible conditions. Meanwhile thousands of people trapped under the rubble were waiting to be rescued, a state of emergency decision was taken to cover 10 provinces and will last for three months.

In a separate report, Kibris Postasi writes that Minister of Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu, said that search and rescue efforts in the wreckage of the Isias Hotel where a team of Turkish Cypriot athletes were staying, continues at great speed and it is hoped that they will rescue them from the rubble today.

Çavuşoğlu noted that the rescue from the hotel of one person, a guide, found alive last night gave them hope and that search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

UDATE: Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu, who coordinated the search-and-rescue efforts in the wreckage of the İsias Hotel in Adıyaman, said that a great effort was made to reach the students staying at the hotel, by the rescue teams and technical equipment from Turkey, and the teams and work vehicles from the TRNC, Kibris Postasi reports.

Çavuşoğlu said, “Fifteen people who lost their lives in the wreckage were found, one person was rescued, but none of them were from the TRNC team“.

Kibris Postasi

