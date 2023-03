Tuesday, 21 March 2023

The euro, which was bought at 20.39 TL when the markets opened, was sold at 20.43 TL. The selling price of sterling, which was bought from 23.33 TL, was sold at 23.37 TL.

The US dollar was purchased at 19.01 TL and sold at 19.05 TL.

Kibris Postasi