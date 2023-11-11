LGC News logo

Latest Police Traffic Check Report

  • 11:59 am

North Cyprus News - Traffic police

Saturday, 11 November 2023

According to the Police Press Officer, a total of 1,936 vehicle drivers were checked by traffic police and 164 of them were driving over the legal speed limit, Kibris Postasi reports.

 A total of 354 drivers were reported for various traffic offences including driving while using a mobile phone, 21 were driving under the influence of alcohol, 7 were driving without insurance, one was driving without a driving licence, 15 for driving without wearing a seat belt, and 106 for other traffic offences. 

One driver was arrested and 48 vehicles were impounded.

Legal proceedings were initiated against the offenders. 

Kibris Postasi

