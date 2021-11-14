Visitors from abroad entering the country by whatever means who log using their pre-trip travel documents are required to create digital records in the following manner, Yeniduzen reported.

How to create a digital travel document:

By downloading the Stay Safe application from Apple Store or Android Market to their smart devices, they can create a Digital Travel Document from within the application.

Those who do not have a smart phone must fill out the Digital Travel Document at www.guvendekalkktc.com . They will keep the completed form with them when they enter the country, either digitally or as a printout.

Persons who will enter our country and do not need to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Code Transactions” section of the “Stay Safe Application”.

Persons who need to enter quarantine according to the country entry criteria, must show their address in our country and create a Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions” section of the “Stay Safe Application”, (except under 12 years old)

Persons who do not show their address of residence in our country and will stay in central quarantine (5-14 days) according to the color codes of the country they come from in determined central quarantine hotels will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Transactions Code” section of the “Stay Safe Application”.

Citizens of the Republic of Turkey can upload their HES codes, vaccination documents and PCR test results to the Digital Travel Document.

People who will enter the country can save their vaccination documents and PCR test results by using the cameras of their devices, by scanning the QR on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

Since they will be checked upon entry to the TRNC, the uploaded PCR and Vaccine information must be present with the passengers, digitally or as a printout.

Creation of the Digital Travel Document will be valid for persons aged 6 and over.

Wristbands and Quarantine Rules

Wristbands cannot be worn for persons under the age of 12 for quarantine purposes. Persons who will enter the quarantine will go to their promised residence addresses, either alone or accompanied by a driver, with their own vehicles. People who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their residence addresses will be sent to the central quarantine, and people will pay the quarantine fees themselves.

Note: Persons who will enter our country by air-sea routes and using land border gates from outside the island until 15/11/2021 will be able to enter if they fill in the TRNC Passenger Entry Form by entering adapass.gov.ct.tr before the trip.

To see the latest country colour classifications and vaccine requirements click here Yeniduzen