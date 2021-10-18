Rules for entry into North Cyprus as per the decision of the Higher Committee on Infectious Diseases have been announced, Kibris Postasi reported.

All travellers wishing to enter North Cyprus by air-sea routes and from outside the island using the land border gates must fill in the TRNC PASSENGER ENTRY FORM accessible at adapass.gov.ct.tr before their journey. Passengers who bring a printed copy of the TRNC Passenger Entry Form will be able to make a speedy transition through Police Immigration.

Passengers coming from the EU, the United Kingdom and Turkey are required to upload the QR codes of their documents in the “PCR TEST” and “Vaccination CERTIFICATE” section of the TRNC Passenger Entry Form. Since the documents to be loaded can be checked upon entering the country, they must be brought with them.

NOTE: The QR codes of the documents required in the TRNC Passenger Entry Form must be recorded with the cameras of a tablet/personal mobile phone.

This application will be mandatory for those aged 18 and over.

Country Colour Codes

Non-island entry criteria will be as follows. The country colors specified in the criteria will be updated every week.

The current table and entry criteria regarding the color codes of the countries will be applied by the committee as of the first Monday after their publication.

For further details click here Kibris Postasi