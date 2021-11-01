The Supreme Committee on Communicable Diseases has announced that latest rules in the fight against the coronavirus, Yeniduzen reported.

ENTERING THE COUNTRY

Persons who wish to enter North Cyprus by air-sea routes and using land border gates until 01/11/2021 will fill the TRNC PASSENGER ENTRY FORM by entering adapass.gov.ct.tr before the journey . If people take a print out of the TRNC Passenger Entry Form, they will be able to make a quick transition from the Police Immigration.

Passengers coming from the EU, the United Kingdom and Turkey are required to upload the QR codes of their documents in the “PCR TEST” and “Vaccination CERTIFICATE” section of the TRNC Passenger Entry Form. Since the documents to be loaded can be checked upon entering the country, they must be brought with them.

Persons entering the country from 06:00 on 01/11/2021 via air-sea routes and using land border gates must fill in their Digital Travel Documents and create their records before the journey.

To create a Digital Travel Document :

They can create a Digital Travel Document from within the application by downloading the Stay Safe application from the Apple Store or Android Market to their smart devices.

Those who do not have a smart device must fill out the Digital Travel Document at www.guvendekalkktc.com . They will keep the completed form with them when they enter the country, either digitally or as a printout.

Persons who will enter our country and do not need to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Code Transactions ” section of the “Stay Safe Application”.

People who will need to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria, if they show their address in our country, will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions ” section of the “Stay Safe Application” (except under 12 years old)

Persons who do not show their address of residence in our country and will remain in central quarantine (5-14 days) according to the color codes of the country they come from in designated central quarantine hotels will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Code Transactions” section of the “Stay Safe Application”.

Citizens of the Republic of Turkey can upload their HES codes, vaccination documents and PCR test results to the Digital Travel Document.

People who will enter the country can save their vaccination documents and PCR test results by using the cameras of their devices, by scanning the QR on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

As they will be checked upon entry to the TRNC, the uploaded PCR and Vaccine information must be present with the passengers digitally or as a printout.

Creating a Digital Travel Document will be available to persons aged 6 years and older.

Wristbands cannot be worn for persons under 12 years of age for quarantine purposes. Persons who will enter the quarantine will go to their promised residence addresses, either alone or accompanied by a driver, with their own vehicles. Persons who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their residence addresses will be sent to the central quarantine, and people will pay the quarantine fees themselves.

Note: During the transition period between 01/11/2021 and 08/11/2021, people who wish to enter North Cyprus from abroad using air-sea routes and land border gates, must fill in the TRNC Passenger Entry Form by entering adapass.gov.ct.tr before the journey. entries may be made.

Yeniduzen