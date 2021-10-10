The latest rules for passengers entering into North Cyprus have been announced.

All passengers entering the country from abroad and/or using land border gates are required to fill a TRNC PASSENGER ENTRY FORM downloaded from adapass.gov.ct.tr before the trip using a mobile or tablet.

If passengers produce a printed version of the TRNC Passenger Entry Form, they will be able to make a speedier transition through Immigration.

Passengers coming from the EU, the United Kingdom and Turkey are required to upload the QR codes of their documents in the PCR TEST and Vaccination CERTIFICATE section of the TRNC Passenger Entry Form.

These documents must be shown at Immigration.

NOTE: The QR codes of the documents required in the TRNC Passenger Entry Form must be recorded on the tablet/personal mobile phones.

This application will be mandatory for those aged 18 and over.

Country Colour Codes are changed every week and vaccination requirements can be viewed here at Yeniduzen