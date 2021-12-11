The Ministry of Health has published that latest rules of entry into North Cyprus as follows:

ENTRY INTO NORTH CYPRUS

Anyone wishing to enter North Cyprus from abroad and/or using the internal border crossing points must create a Digital Travel Document from the Stay Safe Application or the TRNC entry form section of the website www.guvendekalkktc.com within the last 72 hours before the trip .

To create the digital travel document:

Those with a smart device must download the Stay Safe application from the Apple Store or Android Market to their smart device and obtain a Digital Travel Document from within the application.

Those who do not have a smart device are required to fill out the Digital Travel Document at www.guvendekalkktc.com . They will have the completed form with them digitally or as a printout.

According to the country entry rules, people who need to go into quarantine must create the Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions” step in the Stay Safe application. Persons under the age of 12 are not included in this coverage.

Those who do not need to be in quarantine must create a Digital Travel Document from the “TRNC Entry Form” step in the Stay Safe application. Persons between the ages of 6-12 should also create the Digital Travel Document from this section.

When creating a digital travel document, people who will enter the country must record their vaccination documents and negative PCR results valid for the last 72 hours before the trip by using their device’s cameras, by scanning the QR on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

Passengers who do not fill in the “TRNC Entry Form” through the Stay Safe application or the www.guvendekalkktc.com website and do not create a Digital Travel Document QR code will not be able to enter the TRNC.

Within the digital travel document, citizens of the Republic of Turkey can automatically upload their digital vaccination documents and PCR test results into the form by entering their HES codes.

Persons who will enter the quarantine will go to their promised residence addresses, either alone or accompanied by a driver, with their own vehicles. People who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their residence addresses will be sent to the central quarantine, and people will pay the quarantine fees themselves. Wristbands cannot be worn for persons under the age of 12 for quarantine purposes.

Country Colours

The current table and entry criteria regarding the color codes of the countries will be applied as of the first Monday after their publication .

For rules applied according to country colours click here