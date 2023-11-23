Thursday, 23 November 2023

Statistics shared by the Police General Directorate show that between between January 1 and November 21, a total of 831 complaints were made for violence against women, including one murder, 423 cases of physical violence, 181 cases of verbal violence, 17 cases of sexual violence, and 209 other issues, Kibris Postasi reports.

In the statement, it was noted that all complaints and applications regarding violence against women made to the Police General Directorate in 2023 are instantly evaluated, investigated with sensitivity, and necessary legal procedures are swiftly carried out.

The announcement reminded that in order to more effectively combat crimes of violence against women and provide faster services, the Intervention Unit for Violence Against Women, implemented by the Nicosia Police Directorate in 2018, was also put into operation in 2021 in the Police General Directorate and all District Police Directorates. It emphasised that women are beings of high and honourable significance above all else.

Kibris Postasi