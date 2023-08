Monday, 15 August 2023

Trading against the Turkish Lira was steady this morning, Kibris Postasi report.

As of 8.30 am, the exchange rates for lira were as follows:

STERLING: BUY: 34.25 – SELL: 34.65

EURO BUY: 29.45 – SELL: 29.75

USD BUY: 27.00 – SALE: 27.25

Kibris Postasi