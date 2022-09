Saturday, 17 September 2022

The weather forecast issued by the Met Office for 17-23 September is as follows:

Skies will be slightly cloudy. There will be a system of low pressure over the country with humid air on some days. The air will be misty on Sunday morning.

The highest temperatures during the period will be around 33 – 36 C inland and around 29 – 32 C on the coast.

Winds will generally blow moderate from the south and west directions.

Kibris Postasi