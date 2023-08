Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The weather forecast issued by the Met Office for the period from 31 August to 6 September is as follows:



A low pressure system will bring hot and humid air in the first half of the week. Temperatures will be between 35-38 C inland and 31-34 C on the coast.

The skies will be partly cloudy throughout the week with mist early in the mornings.

Winds will generally blow moderate from the south and west, occasionally strong.

Kibris Postasi