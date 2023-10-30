Monday, 30 October 2023

The Met Office weather forecast from October 31 to November 6 is as follows:

A system of low pressure will bring cooler air into the upper atmosphere.

Intermittent rain or thunderstorms are expected in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, with occasional showers on Thursday. From Friday to Monday, the weather is expected to be generally partly cloudy.

The highest air temperatures will typically range from 28 – 31 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will blow from the north and west, generally moderate, and occasionally strong on rainy days.

Kibris Postasi