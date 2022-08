Monday,1 August, 2022

The weather will be hot and humid for the remainder of the week, the Met Office has said, Yeniduzen reported.

From tomorrow onwards until Monday, there will be some clouds. There may be mist in the mornings.

The highest temperatures will be 38-41 C inland and 33-36 C on the coast.

Winds will be moderate, blowing mostly from the south and west.

Yeniduzen