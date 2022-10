Saturday, 1 October 2022

Temperatures will be around 35-38 C inland and between 31-34 C on the coast this weekend, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

On Monday, temperatures will fall by around 4 C to 31-34 C inland and 27-30 C on the coast.

Showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Winds will be moderately strong mainly from the south and west.

Kibris Postasi