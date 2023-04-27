Wednesday, 26 April 2023

A lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison for filing false cases, Yeniduzen reports.

Süleyman Kurtuluş, was found guilty of fraudulently filing 13 cases by Kyrenia Heavy Penal Court.

Kurtuluş filed false cases by forging the signatures of other lawyers, and taking money from clients by entering lawsuits on their behalf without the knowledge of the lawyers in question.

Summing up and announcing the verdict, Senior Judge Mine Ozankaya emphasised that the defendant Süleyman Kurtuluş had committed the same crime by filing false cases four times in a row, and highlighted that he had benefited financially from these crimes in the amount of 25,000 TL.

She stressed that a person practising in the legal profession had committed a crime that did not befit such a respected profession. Judge Ozankaya stated that the defendant had undermined both the trust in the courts and had brought the legal profession into disrepute by using the law to commit crimes.

Judge Ozankaya stated that the defendant did not return this money, and that the crime of “circulating fake documents” is one of the most common crimes, and therefore, they found it appropriate to impose a deterrent and exemplary punishment on the defendant, and announced that he was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

