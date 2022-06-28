Tuesday, 28 June, 2022

Secretary-General of the Left Movement ‘Sol Hareket’, Abdullah Korkmazhan, has been refused entry into Turkey, Yeniduzen reported.

Korkmazhan told the newspaper that he was not allowed to enter Ankara Esenboğa Airport on the grounds of “acting against national security“.

He said that when he arrived at the airport, he was told “Go to the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus and ask why you can’t enter the country”. Korkmazhan then returned to the island late at night.

In October, 2021, the leader of the Turkish Cypriot union Basın-Sen, Ali Kişmir, became the third Turkish Cypriot citizen to be denied entry to Turkey in recent months.

Yeniduzen