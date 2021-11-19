LGC News logo

Leaders Sign Agreement To Rollout 5G Across Cyprus

  • 10 hours ago

North Cyprus News - 5G - Rollout An agreement has been reached between the two Cypriot community leaders for the rollout of 5G across the island, Yeniduzen reported.

A statement made by a UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) spokesperson said that following following intensive work by the Broadcasting and Telecommunication Technical Committee, and with tEU  support, television transmitter frequencies will no longer use the 700 megahertz (MHz) band and switch from analog to digital broadcasting. The 700 MHz frequency band will also be reserved for 5G mobile services.

This important agreement was signed by Presidential Special Representative Ergün Olgun, Greek Cypriot Negotiator Andreas Mavroyannis and UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Advisor to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.

Yeniduzen

