Tuesday, 9 August, 2022

Residents in the Lefke region have been posting on social media the effects of a fire at the local dump, which has been smouldering for the last three weeks, Yeniduzen reported.

Three weeks ago, the fire brigade, Forestry Department, Civil Defence, Lefke Municipality, tourism and agriculture ministries and helicopters were all deployed to fight the fire which broke out at the Lefke municipal dump.

Yeniduzen reports that a bulldozer will arrive at the municipal dump tomorrow and cooling work will continue.

Locals have been complaining about the fact the fire has not been completely extinguished, and smoke from the site is still polluting the atmosphere creating a health hazard.

Yeniduzen