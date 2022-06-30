Thursday, 30 June 2022

The Lemar Supermarket chain is rebranding after 25 years of operating in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

Under the management of directors Gaye Boyacı Menteş and Gözde Boyacı, the business will continue trading under the names Macro Supermarket and Molto Supermarket owned by Levent Foods Ltd.

A statement given to Yeniduzen said the following:

“Lemar Supermarkets, which has been serving the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since 1997, is changing both its name and company structure and renewing itself for development. We aim to further our understanding of quality and safe service, which we have been maintaining for 25 years without compromising, and we believe in the necessity of being competitive for success and being innovative for competition. We are ready to carry our brands, which give directions to addresses, names to stops, and which have become a frequent destination for all of us, into the future with two strong brands”.

Yeniduzen