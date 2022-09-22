Thursday, 22 September

Independence Road, an activist group which recently became recognised as a political party, has stated that the detention of Greek Cypriot Andreas Soudjis for over 15 days without trial is unfair.

Soudjis, who is described as an activist for bi-communal cooperation, was arrested on 30 August at the Pile border checkpoint on charges of “photographing the first-degree military forbidden zone” and “possession of illegal radio equipment”.

In a statement issued by Independence Road, it was pointed out that laws need to be amended when photographs of military zones are readily available on the internet and when most people are in possession of mobile phones.

The statement also said that the presumption of innocence is a fundamental right of defendants, and pointed to the description of Soudjis by some local and mainland Turkish media outlets as a “spy”, which prejudices his legal rights.

In an earlier report Kibris Postasi wrote that six EU members of parliament for Southern Cyprus, will complain to the EU High Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell about the issue.

Kibris Postasi