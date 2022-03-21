Monday, 21 March, 2022.

A group of taxi drivers gathered on the Kyrenia-Çatalköy main road on Sunday to protest about the numbers of unlicensed taxi drivers, robbing them of income and the lack of legislation and monitoring of the situation, Yeniduzen reported.

In a joint statements, Çatalköy Taxi Drivers’ Association, United Taxi Drivers’ Association, Famagusta Taxi Drivers’ Association, Ercan Taxi Drivers’ Association and Nicosia Taxi Drivers’ Association, said that legal taxi drivers were losing custom and there had been a serious impact on their earnings.

The statement said, “The reason why we are meeting here today and making a press statement is that because of the lack of control and political will, no action has been taken against piracy, and the necessary inspections have not been carried out“.

Pointing out that taxi services used by hotels and casinos in many parts of the country were illegal, the statement said, “This is taking away our only source of livelihood, our bread…..”

They called on the government, the relevant ministry and the police to fulfil their obligations, and to pass the relevant legislation through parliament, “Otherwise, we will resort to more violent actions with each passing day“, the statement said.

Yeniduzen