Saturday, 2 September 2023

Independence Road, Anonymous Youth and Baraka Cultural Centre protested in front of the Presidency on September 1, World Peace Day, Kibris Postasi reports.

A joint statement issued by the Baraka Cultural Centre said that life in North Cyprus had become increasingly uncertain and chaotic.

The statement also included the claim that “Public sector workers, private sector employees, tradesmen, professionals and small producers are becoming poorer every day”.

While the deputy General Secretary of Independence Road, Münür Rahvancıoğlu, said that President Ersin Tatar had not made any progress in promoting the interests of the TRNC.

President Tatar was requested to make a statement regarding the policies of equal sovereignty and recognition of the TRNC.

The statement went on to say that all three NGOs which organised the protest supported the principles of federation. The reason for this being that a solution to the Cyprus problem based on federation would eliminate the issue of non–recognition of the TRNC and the divisions on the island.

It was also pointed out that the Turkish Cypriots unable to obtain a ‘Republic of Cyprus’ passport faced all kinds of problems daily.

Finally, the statement said that no serious effort to promote the TRNC had been made because the international community would never recognise it as an independent state.

Kibris Postasi