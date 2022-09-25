Sunday, 25 September 2022

President Ersin Tatar said that the inhuman embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people should be lifted as soon as possible, Yeniduzen reports.

Speaking with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, President Tatar pointed out that the only possible basis for new Cyprus negotiations would be with the recognition of sovereign and equal international status which rightly belong to the Turkish Cypriots.

President Tatar also thanked Guterres for conveying the six-point proposals for cooperation to the Greek Cypriot side. He asked Guterres to encourage them to adopt these proposals which would benefit both Cypriot communities.

Tatar emphasised that continuing the embargoes on the Turkish Cypriots was inhumane. Apart from affecting the economy, young Turkish Cypriots were unable to participate in international sports events under their own flag. This was a direct result of pressure from the Greek Cypriots, he said.

This was unacceptable in this day and age, he said, stating the Turkish Cypriot youth does not deserve to be persecuted.

Lifting Arms Embargo on the Greek Cypriots

President Tatar also touched upon the Greek Cypriots’ plan for rearmament now that the USA has lifted its arms embargo. Turkey will take countermeasures if this continues, he warned.

The UN Secretary- General stated that he is well aware of the Turkish Cypriot position regarding the resumption of official negotiations, and that a visit to the island by the Under Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo is planned in order to assess if there is any common ground between the parties.

Guterres, expressed his pleasure at meeting with the Turkish Cypriot side again.

Yeniduzen