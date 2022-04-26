Tuesday, 26 April 2022

A single-engine plane has crashed near Yunuseli Airport in Bursa, in northwest Turkey. The light aircraft burst into flames and both the pilot and student pilot died in the accident, BRT reported.

Police, firefighters, civil defence and medical teams were sent to the area.

The Governor of Bursa Yakup Canbolat said, “As a result of the crash of the training plane, the pilot and the student pilot lost their lives. According to initial findings, no one else has been injured“, he said.

Firefighting crews continue to deal with the fire.

BRTK