A light earthquake was detected off the coast of Famagusta at 03.40., the Met Office announced, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the earthquake report published by the Meteorology Department, a very mild earthquake with a magnitude of ML: 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 03.40, approximately 53 km away from the Erenköy Seismic Station.

It was determined that the epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Famagusta, at a depth of approximately 30 km.

