The weather will be intermittently rainy for the coming week with some light showers and possible thunderstorms on Thursday, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

It will be partly cloudy over the weekend. For the first half of the week, temperatures will be between 18-21 C inland and on the coast, and around 14-17 C for the remainder of the week.

Wind will be moderately strong, occasionally strong, from the south and west.

Kibris Postasi