Wednesday, 27 July, 2022

Lions Clubs* in collaboration with the Queer Cyprus Association are holding a virtual event on August 4, 2022, to create social awareness of LGBTQ+ rights in the Turkish Cypriot community as part of the Lions Global Peace activities.

Yasemin Taneri and Derviş Taşkıranlar, two activists from the Queer Cyprus Association, will present on gay rights and legal legislation and social initiatives in the northern part of Cyprus.

The virtual meeting will be hosted by the Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual Lions, a newly chartered specialty club focusing on social awareness, education, and culture.

The Lions Clubs of the Girne Vatan, Lefkoşa Başkent, Mağusa Mesarya, Nicosia New Generation and Lefkoşa Kuzey Kıbrıs will support the virtual meeting. The online event will be moderated by Fikret Şendil, the club president of the Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual.

*Lions International is the world’s largest international non-political service organisation serving over 200 countries and geographic areas, with 48,000 clubs and 1.4 million members. The north of Cyprus has been home to Lions Clubs since 1997. Currently, there are 18 Lions Clubs and more than 500 registered members in the undistricted area of Cyprus.

Lions Club Press Release