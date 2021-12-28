The Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya visited the Second Hand Clothing Sales office of the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Dörtyol, Famagusta in order to donate new and second hand clothes. The proceeds from the sale is used to support cancer patients.

Raising Money For Wheelchairs

Answering the call from a school where disabled children are educated, the club organised a fundraising event to buy the wheelchair requested by the school. Mağusa Mesarya donated wheelchairs to Ötüken Special Education School for use by children with Rett Syndrome on the occasion of December 3 being the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Providing Food Parcels For Families in Need

Despite the increasing Covid-19 cases in the last days of 2021, the Mesarya Lions cooperated with the staff based unions organised at the Eastern Mediterranean University and provided food aid to 15 families in need before New Year’s Eve, after receiving a call for help from the Social Services Department’s office in Akdoğan, Famagusta.

Mağusa Mesarya is the only undistricted Cyprus Lions club of the Turkish Cypriot Community that met in a bi-communal activity with the Lions Walk To Serve Foundation registered in the Republic of Cyprus (Greek Cypriot Community) after the 1974 Cyprus division.

Lions Club Press Release