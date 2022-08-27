Saturday, 27 August 2022

Thirteen Lions Clubs* will convene for an online meeting to learn about a programme focusing on social and emotional learning September 5, 2022.

Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, a specialty club on social awareness, education and culture and the only cyber-Lions Club of the island of Cyprus, will introduce the Lions Quest – the Social and Emotional Learning Programme in a virtual meeting on September 5, 2022.

The meeting will begin at 20:00 pm Cyprus time via zoom, a video teleconferencing application.

The virtual talk, which will be held jointly with the Lions and Leo Clubs in the Undistricted area of Cyprus, will host the Lions Quest Europe Coordinator PDG Nilgün Niord and Turkish Lions Foundation Lions Quest Instructors.

*Lions Clubs around the world have supported the Lions Quest program since its inception due to its comprehensive, universal, and protective nature. In 2002, the International Lions Clubs Foundation (LCIF) bought the patent rights and started to spread it as a social responsibility project. Today, it is implemented in 107 countries of the world with the support of Lions clubs in 48 languages.

The history of Lions Quest, which is implemented in both communities of the island of Cyprus, dates back to the mid-1990s in the government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus. LQ – SEL, on the other hand, was able to reach the Turkish Cypriot Community in 2021 with the special permission that Fikret Şendil was able to obtain from LCIF.

Teachers Welcome to Join Meeting

The virtual meeting where general information about Lions Quest will be shared is open to teachers who are interested in social and emotional life skills.

Meeting ID 819 5144 1796

Password: lionsquest

Lions Club Press Release