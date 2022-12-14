Wednesday, 14 December 2022

As part of the Global Conversation about Peace, a group of the Lions Clubs from the undistricted region of Cyprus and the districts of 118-R and 118-Y of Turkey came together for a webinar on Tuesday, December 13, on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, December 10.

Human Rights Specialist and Lecturer Assist. Prof. Dr Tutku Tuğyan joined the virtual conversation as a guest speaker and delivered his presentation on Human Rights.

Moderated both by Lion Fikret Şendil and Lion İnanç Genç, the virtual meeting started at 19:30 Cyprus Time (20:30 Turkish Time) and took place on the zoom platform.

The Lions Clubs of the undistricted northern region of Cyprus including Mağusa Kale, Girne Vatan, Lefkoşa Başkent, İskele Sahil, Mağusa Mesarya, Nicosia New Generation, Mağusa Ravelin, Mağusa Desdemona, Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, Lefkoşa Kuzey Kıbrıs and Nicosia Pandora Cyprus joined the meeting as the co-organizing clubs.

The webinar welcomed the Lions Clubs of 118-R of Turkey including İzmir Alsancak, İzmir Atakent, İzmir Bahar, İzmir Damlacık, İzmir Güneş, İzmir Gündoğdu, İzmir Lozan, İzmir Karşıyaka, İzmir Pergamon. The district of 118-Y of Turkey, on the other hand, was represented by İstanbul Yeni Kadıköy and İstanbul Çınardibi Lions Clubs during the meeting.

The webinar also welcomed PDG Ziya Nazlı of 118-R and one of the Zone Chairpersons of 118-Y, Müge Koçtürk.

Assist. Prof. Dr Tutku Tuğyan talked about populism and human rights issues, The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence which is known as the Istanbul Convention, the representation issues in authoritarian regimes and human rights problems in Cyprus and the nearby geography.

Lions Club Press Release