Tuesday, 19 July 2022

The ‘Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual’ Lions Club, established as the specialty club on Social Awareness, Education and Culture, received its charter certificate from the International Association of Lions Clubs. The Cyprus Virtual Lions started its registration process by the Associations Law in the northern part of Cyprus to gain a legal personality in the Turkish Cypriot Community.

Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual Lions will draw attention to social awareness of gender equality, human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, refugee rights, health, and global peace. The Cyprus Virtual Lions will also prioritise cultural and educational bi-communal activities across the island of Cyprus and will focus on New Voices, LQ – Social Emotional Learning Life Skills Training Program (SEL), and Alzheimer’s.

Sponsored by both the Lions Clubs of the Mağusa Mesarya and the Nicosia New Generation, the club has twenty charter members including young academics, diplomats, doctors, dentists, nutritionists, pharmacists, teachers, research assistants, engineers, private sector employees and consultants.

The Cyprus Virtual Lions Club was founded under the chairmanship of Fikret Şendil who holds the title of the Specialty Club Coordinator of the undistricted area of Cyprus while the founding secretary of the club was undertaken by Arda Çileker.

PDG George Savvides from the Famagusta Lions Club of the 117-B (Cyprus and Northern Greece) and Lion Emira Rende, one of the past club presidents of the Ankara Esat Lions Club of 118-U (Turkey) joined the Cyprus Virtual Lions as Associate Members.

Lions Club Press Release