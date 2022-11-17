Thursday, 17 November 2022

Lions Clubs in the Turkish Cypriot Community, the undistricted northern region of Cyprus, organised strides for diabetes awareness in Famagusta on the occasion of 14 November World Diabetes Day.

Famagusta Municipality, Cyprus Turkish Diabetes Association, and Eastern Mediterranean University Faculty of Health Sciences supported the march which started from the Famagusta Victory Monument to Famagusta Old Town with a band and conducted a free diabetes screening in Namık Kemal Square. Diabetes screening attracted the attention of local people as well as foreign tourists and turned into a success story.

The Lions Clubs of Northern Cyprus including Mağusa Kale, Iskele Sahil, Mağusa Mesarya, Nicosia New Generation, Mağusa Desdemona, Mağusa Ravelin, and Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual participated as the co-organising clubs.

The northern part of Cyprus is one of the areas around the world where Lions Clubs International acknowledges the existence of the clubs at the undistricted level due to ongoing political matters on the island of Cyprus. As of today, northern Cyprus has 18 Lions Clubs and more than 500 hundred members.

Although these numbers are sufficient for northern Cyprus to gain regional or provisional district status, Lions Clubs continue to provide community services under the shadow of the Cyprus dispute.

Lions Clubs Press Release