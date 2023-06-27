Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Cyprus Virtual Lions, which bought 8 nebulizer devices with the income collected from fundraising activities, also donated an electrocardiogram (ECK) to Erenköy Health Centre and donated two nebulizer devices to the same health centre.

Mağusa Mesarya and Nicosia New Generation Lions Clubs, the two sponsoring clubs contributed to fundraising activities by accompanying Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual Lions. With the electrocardiogram device donated by Cyprus Virtual Lions, which is the biggest shortcoming of Erenköy Health Centre, the region with a population of 7 thousand people will be served by the contribution of the Lions.

With the event, which was completed a few days before the end of the current fiscal year, the medical devices are now donated by Lions Clubs in 4 health centres in need.

As of today, there are 18 Lions Clubs and approximately 500 registered members in the north of Cyprus. While Lions International considers the north of the island as an undistricted area, it does not associate the north of Cyprus with any district in the island of Cyprus or neighbouring country.

Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, the only cyber-Lions club on the island of Cyprus is a specialty club on social awareness, education, and culture and is the first LGBTQ+ friendly club in the undistricted northern part of Cyprus.

Lions Clubs Press Release