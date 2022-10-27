Thursday, 27 October 2022

Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, a specialty club on social awareness, education, and culture, hosted a virtual meeting to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Fourteen Lions Clubs* from the undistricted Northern Cyprus welcomed General Surgeon at the Near East University Hospital, Professor Hasan Besim, for a virtual meeting to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Prof. Besim delivered his presentation on breast cancer, early detection and diagnosis, risk factors, and breast cancer screening. During the presentation, Prof. Besim also raised the importance of breast self-examination.

The Lions Clubs of the Mağusa Kale, Girne Vatan, Girne Özgürada, Girne Ada, Lefkoşa Başkent, İskele Sahil, Lefkoşa Sarayönü, Mağusa Mesarya, Lefkoşa Merkez, Nicosia New Generation, Mağusa Ravelin, Mağusa Desdemona and Lefkoşa Kuzey Kıbrıs joined the virtual meeting as co-organising clubs. The meeting is organised by Lion Arda Çileker, the club secretary of the Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, and moderated by Lion Fikret Şendil.

*As of today, the northern part of Cyprus has 18 Lions Clubs and more than 500 registered members. Yet, the area lacks formal recognition as a provisional Lions region by Lions Clubs International due to the ongoing political matters in Cyprus.

According to the figures, the entire island has 43 Lions Clubs and more than 1300 registered members which gives Cyprus a chance to be a separate Lions district on its own.

**The island of Cyprus, in particular the southern part of the island, is one of the two countries making up Multiple Districts 117 Cyprus and Greece while the northern part of Cyprus has been acknowledged as an undistricted area since 2004. Turkish Cypriot Lions Clubs argue that Lions International, the world’s largest non-political service organisation, has a biased attitude towards the northern part of Cyprus.

Lions Club Press Release