The three independent and individual Lions clubs; Mağusa Mesarya, Lefkoşa Başkent, and Nicosia New Generation, operating in the undistricted part of Cyprus, the northern side, have returned to community service without interruption after Turkish Cypriot authorities began to ease the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya had the chance to complete its environmental activity, which was suspended due to coronavirus restrictions. The Mesarya Lions planted eighty root saplings in the green area created on Kaliland Street in Famagusta, with the contributions of İnönü and Gazimağusa Municipalities and the help of the Forestry Department.

Lefkoşa Başkent Lions Club visited Lapta Nursing Home and donated clothes to those living there.

Nicosia New Generation Lions Club is holding its long-delayed diabetes-related seminar at Nicosia Atatürk Cultural Centre on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with the easing of restrictions. Dietitians and health professionals will make presentations and discuss the body and mental health issues created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The northern part of Cyprus, the undistricted area, is home to fifteen Lions clubs. While only three of them serve in an independent and individual capacity, the remaining twelve Lions clubs serve under the Federation, a Lions district structure in the northern part of Cyprus where it failed to receive recognition and the licence by the Lions Clubs International. The Lions head office in Oak Brook, USA, states that due to Trademark Policy violations, it does not recognize any kind of authority over the Lions clubs in the undistricted area of Cyprus yet acknowledges the existence of the Lions and Leo clubs that operate in the Turkish Cypriot Community.

Lions Club Press Release