The Turkish Lira fell once again this morning against the US dollar as the market awaits the Turkish Central Bank’s critical decision on the interest rate, Yeniduzen reported.

The US dollar appreciated by more than 2.6 percent against the TL, exceeding 15.28.

Sterling/TL, on the other hand, rose to 20.24.

As of 09:00, Dollar/TL is traded at 15.15, Sterling/TL 20.10 and Euro/TL 17.10 in the TRNC free market.

Last night the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided not to change the interest rate, but decided to increase the rate of decrease in asset purchases from $15 billion to $30 billion per month.

The Turkish Central Bank will announce its decision regarding the interest rate today.

Yeniduzen