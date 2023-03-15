Wednesday, 15 March 2023

The Chamber of Civil Engineers has presented its report to the government on the earthquake resistance of 750 buildings belonging to 200 schools, Yeniduzen reports.

The buildings were ranked according to their risk status in regard to seismic events.

Among the top 10 buildings that are stated to be at risk were In Famagusta – Maraş, the entirety of Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial and Vocational High School, building 1 in Lefke Istiklal Primary School including administrative and classrooms, and Eastern Mediterranean University Communication Faculty is in third place.

In fourth place on the list is a second building belonging to Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial and Vocational High School, the main building of Arabahmet Primary School is in fifth place, Karakol Primary School Classroom 1 (No2) is in sixth place, and Karakol Primary School Classroom 2 (No.3) is in seventh place.

The eighth most risky building in the list, Lefke Istiklal Primary School Building 2 classrooms, was in ninth place, Namık Kemal High School – NKL 01, and Şehit Tuncer Primary School Blok 38 building in 10th place.

Yeniduzen has published the full list of buildings inspected