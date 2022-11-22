Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Bottled, locally sourced water containing bromate, is considered to be potentially carcinogenic according to the Northern Cyprus Rapid Consumer Goods Suppliers Association (TUTDER), Kibris Postasi reports.

TUTDER published an open letter (Open Letter 2) addressed to Prime Minister Ünal Üstel stating that:

“Almost all of the well/ground water produced and bottled in the country is offered to the use of consumers by the “reverse osmosis” method. So the local water we use for drinking is processed water. It is ozonated water. This water is no longer natural spring water”.

Although few by-products are formed by ozonation, ozone reacts with bromide ions in water to produce bromate. [Wiki]

TUTDER stated that they examined an old study by the Ministry of Health, noting that there has been no change in the subject, and stated that “Bromate will continue to show its carcinogenic face”.

The Association also emphasised that the occurrence of bromate, which potentially causes cancer and prevents the development of children, in bottled local waters after the Reverse Osmosis treatment does not happen by chance but from a biological/chemical process.

Kibris Postasi