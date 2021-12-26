The annual charity Christmas Swim in aid of Tulips – Help Those With Cancer Charity was held at Mackenzie public beach on Christmas Day, BRT reported.

Local expats took a dip in the sea to raise money for Tulips. All monies including contributions from Iskele Municipality were donated to the Cancer Patients Aid Charity.

Speaking at the event, Chrissie Bara stated that they have been celebrating Christmas and donating to Tulips for years thanks to the annual event

Ersin Nizam, Iskele Regional Manager of the Association for Aiding Cancer Patients, said that he was very pleased with the donations raised and thanked those who had contributed and hoped that the new year would bring health to everyone.

BRTK