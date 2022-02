Thursday, 03 January, 2022.

Heavy rainfall has filled local ponds to 50 percent capacity in one month, the Department of Water Affairs has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Operation and Maintenance Department, between December 2021 and January 2022, the volume of water in ponds which was at 28 percent has increased to 50 percent; four ponds were filled to overflowing.

