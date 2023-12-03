Sunday, 3 December 2023

Turkish Cypriot citizens were interviewed by Yeniduzen and asked what they thought were the country’s most pressing issues needing to be resolved.

The response was that health, education, the state of the roads, the cost of living, social injustice and anxiety of today’s youth about the future were top priorities for change.

One individual said the most important issue in the country was education. Transitioning to full-time education in schools without providing the necessary groundwork had created chaos.

Another said that there were many problems for the government to solve such as health, education and transport, which it needed to solve rapidly.

While another individual said that with the arrival of winter, potholes in the roads could cause accidents.

Perhaps one of the most worrying aspects of life in North Cyprus is the lack of future prospects for young people. All of these things are partly created by a lack of foresight in government and inevitably, bound up with the economy which linked to the Turkish Lira which has depreciated in value by around 40 percent this year.

Yeniduzen