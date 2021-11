The Lokmacı/Ledra Street pedestrian border crossing in Nicosia will be closed between 9-11 November, in order for renovation work to be undertaken, Yeniduzen reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Lokmacı crossing will be closed between 11am on Tuesday, 9 November until 11am on Thursday, 11 November.

The Greek Cypriot authorities originally planned to close the crossing between 1-2 November, but that was postponed until 9-11 November.

Yeniduzen